Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes Position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 66.4% during the first quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 15,748,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286,193 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the first quarter worth about $28,048,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 380,060.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,801,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,605 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 65.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,686,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the first quarter worth about $14,257,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.98. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

