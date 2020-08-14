Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 30.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruffer LLP increased its position in Gold Fields by 76.4% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 13,704,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,167,000 after buying an additional 5,937,785 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Gold Fields by 30.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,890,000 after buying an additional 2,160,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Gold Fields by 97.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,887,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after buying an additional 1,920,796 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 2.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after buying an additional 77,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gold Fields by 75.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 1,261,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GFI. Bank of America upgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

