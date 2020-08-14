CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bloom Burton

CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Bloom Burton in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Beacon Securities downgraded CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

NASDAQ CRHM opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. CRH Medical has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.

CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

