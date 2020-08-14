Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYAN opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 million, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.60. Cyanotech has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24.

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Cyanotech had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.50%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyanotech stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.22% of Cyanotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

