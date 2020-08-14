DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Planet Fitness in a report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $56.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 134.93, a PEG ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.12. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

