David C. Kuo Sells 13,500 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) General Counsel David C. Kuo sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $191,430.00.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 39.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 24.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 18.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 82.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAOI. B. Riley upped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

