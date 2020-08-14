Desjardins Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP)

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Killam Apartment REIT in a research report issued on Sunday, August 9th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$12.04 and a 12-month high of C$14.76.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

