Desjardins Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Desjardins cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.10.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. CSFB reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$113.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.05.

RY stock opened at C$97.65 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$72.00 and a 1 year high of C$109.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$93.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$92.63. The firm has a market cap of $133.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.50.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.59 by C($0.56). The company had revenue of C$10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.47 billion.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.91, for a total transaction of C$698,188.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$545,636.94. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.10, for a total value of C$56,816.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,518.65. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,929 shares of company stock worth $2,152,374.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.77%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

