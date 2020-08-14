Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DISCA. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cfra cut Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

DISCA stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. Discovery Communications has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,413,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,498 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,294,000 after acquiring an additional 848,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,888,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,345,000 after acquiring an additional 458,267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,226,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after acquiring an additional 570,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,653,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,455,000 after acquiring an additional 198,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

