Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.91

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and traded as high as $6.70. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 125,969 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.94. The firm has a market cap of $327.45 million and a P/E ratio of -3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.62.

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

