Edward Hall Braman Buys 3,500 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Stock

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Director Edward Hall Braman bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $101,535.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,641.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $28.44 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 5.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HR. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $147,614,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

