Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) PT Raised to $18.00 at CIBC

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) had its target price upped by stock analysts at CIBC from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EQX. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Equinox Gold Cp in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Equinox Gold Cp in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

Shares of EQX opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. Equinox Gold Cp has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 4,347.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 36.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Equinox Gold Cp Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

