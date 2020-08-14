Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Equitable from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Equitable from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -358.94 and a beta of 1.76. Equitable has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of ($2,530.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 180.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 114.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 103.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Equitable by 75.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 36.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

