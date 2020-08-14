Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) versus BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) and BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Erytech Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of BioCardia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Erytech Pharma and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erytech Pharma N/A N/A N/A BioCardia -2,191.28% -423.10% -227.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Erytech Pharma and BioCardia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erytech Pharma N/A N/A -$70.18 million ($3.92) -1.77 BioCardia $630,000.00 26.63 -$13.99 million N/A N/A

BioCardia has higher revenue and earnings than Erytech Pharma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Erytech Pharma and BioCardia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erytech Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 BioCardia 0 0 3 0 3.00

Erytech Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.59%. BioCardia has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 267.35%. Given BioCardia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioCardia is more favorable than Erytech Pharma.

Volatility & Risk

Erytech Pharma has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Erytech Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is preparing for the launch of a pivotal Phase III clinical trial of eryaspase in the United States and Europe. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has research collaborations with the Fox Chase Cancer Center to advance the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria and with Queen's University of Canada to advance the preclinical development of eryminase for the treatment of arginase-1-deficiency. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system; and Morph vascular access product line, which provides catheter products. BioCardia, Inc. is based in San Carlos, California.

