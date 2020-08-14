ExeLED (OTCMKTS:ELED) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ExeLED Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ELED) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. ExeLED shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 20,000 shares.

ExeLED Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELED)

ExeLED Holdings Inc designs, develops, enhances, and markets commercial grade illumination products that use LED's as their light source in the continental United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company offers LED hanging and recessed ceiling fixtures, recessed wall fixtures, and wall sconces.

