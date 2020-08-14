Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

NYSE FRT opened at $83.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 31.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.35%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.