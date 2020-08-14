Financial Survey: Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) & Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) and Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Life Storage has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of Life Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Life Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Life Storage and Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage $574.74 million 8.36 $258.70 million $5.62 18.23 Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance $334.48 million 4.17 $230.17 million $1.77 5.34

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Life Storage and Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage 0 5 6 0 2.55 Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance 0 3 0 0 2.00

Life Storage presently has a consensus target price of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.39%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a consensus target price of $16.10, suggesting a potential upside of 70.37%. Given Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance is more favorable than Life Storage.

Profitability

This table compares Life Storage and Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage 43.67% 12.00% 6.01% Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance 10.69% 10.24% 3.75%

Dividends

Life Storage pays an annual dividend of $4.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.8%. Life Storage pays out 76.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance pays out 79.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Life Storage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Life Storage beats Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to its 400,000-plus customers, making it a leader in the industry.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

