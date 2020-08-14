Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.54

Shares of Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $1.55. Finjan shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 39,900 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Finjan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $42.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Finjan Holdings Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Finjan news, CFO Jevan Anderson sold 38,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $48,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,667 shares in the company, valued at $120,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Finjan stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,665 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Finjan at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

