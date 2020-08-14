First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 402,139 FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 402,139 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 204.0% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 30,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 184.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,468,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 1,601,878 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. FuelCell Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 138.48% and a negative return on equity of 63.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.