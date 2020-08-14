FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) Short Interest Down 70.6% in March

FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the March 15th total of 312,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FirstService by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 110,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,375,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,359,000 after acquiring an additional 192,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FSV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair upgraded FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on FirstService from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstService presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $114.07 on Friday. FirstService has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $121.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 81.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.50.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.92. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

