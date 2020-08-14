Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Focus Graphite Inc (OTCMKTS:FCSMF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 85,958 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Focus Graphite Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCSMF)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Lac Knife graphite deposit that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the Côte-Nord region of Québec.

