FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) Issued By Cormark

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calian Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 12th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.61. Cormark also issued estimates for Calian Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

CGY has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Calian Group from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Calian Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of Calian Group stock opened at C$61.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $571.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52. Calian Group has a twelve month low of C$31.29 and a twelve month high of C$63.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$58.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$104.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$96.25 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

In other news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 600 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.28, for a total value of C$31,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,023,026.88. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Gauthier sold 13,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.23, for a total transaction of C$691,995.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$872,032.08. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,218.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

