FY2020 Earnings Estimate for GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) Issued By B. Riley

GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) – B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GP Strategies in a report issued on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GPX. TheStreet upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of GP Strategies in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GP Strategies in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

GPX stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. GP Strategies has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $156.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $106.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.92 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPX. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 38.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 105.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 31.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. 63.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

