FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($6.17) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($10.14). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($10.71) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICPT. HC Wainwright began coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.93. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $42.19 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by $1.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.51% and a negative net margin of 127.53%. The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

