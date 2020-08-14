FY2020 EPS Estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Increased by Analyst

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.66). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $0.69 to $0.84 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.34.

Shares of ACRX opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 607.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18,127 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Adrian Adams purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.