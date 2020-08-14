FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.96. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.14.

TSE:AFN opened at C$36.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.44. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$15.00 and a twelve month high of C$48.07. The company has a market cap of $570.35 million and a P/E ratio of -14.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -94.41%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

