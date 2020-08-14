FY2020 EPS Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Decreased by Raymond James (CVE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CVE:CTS) – Raymond James decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Raymond James also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.