FY2020 EPS Estimates for IAA Raised by Barrington Research (NYSE:IAA)

IAA (NYSE:IAA) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for IAA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IAA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.52 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 148.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of IAA in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.90. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.64. IAA has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $51.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in IAA by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IAA by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in IAA by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in IAA during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

