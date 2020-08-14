FY2020 EPS Estimates for IntriCon Co. Reduced by Colliers Secur. (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) – Analysts at Colliers Secur. decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for IntriCon in a report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Secur. analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.56) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.39).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IIN. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of IntriCon from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IntriCon from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ:IIN opened at $13.14 on Thursday. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $110.96 million, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.27. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 30.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 577,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 133,661 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in IntriCon by 16.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 515,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in IntriCon by 0.5% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 452,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IntriCon by 11.5% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 193,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IntriCon by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

