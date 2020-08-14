FY2020 EPS Estimates for Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Boosted by Colliers Secur.

Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) – Research analysts at Colliers Secur. lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Myomo in a report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Secur. analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.36) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($5.54). Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Myomo’s FY2021 earnings at ($3.67) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Myomo in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of MYO stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. Myomo has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYO. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Myomo by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Myomo in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myomo during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Myomo by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 139,550 shares during the period.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

