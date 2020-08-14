FY2020 EPS Estimates for SmartCentres REIT Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:SRU)

SmartCentres REIT (TSE:SRU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of SmartCentres REIT in a research report issued on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.29.

