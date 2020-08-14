FY2020 EPS Estimates for Xebec Adsorption Inc. Lowered by M Partners (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) – Research analysts at M Partners dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. M Partners analyst P. Piotrowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. M Partners currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.81 million.

XBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xebec Adsorption currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $425.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.27. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of C$1.23 and a 52 week high of C$5.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

