G.Research Downgrades Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) to Hold

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) was downgraded by G.Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Gabelli cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $159.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $163.98. The company has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $584,742.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,535.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,263. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.