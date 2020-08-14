General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $40 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.1% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after acquiring an additional 423,738 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,162.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,022.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,397.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,583.32 billion, a PE ratio of 121.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

