GETECH Group (LON:GTC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.46

Shares of GETECH Group Plc (LON:GTC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.46 and traded as low as $13.50. GETECH Group shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 16,369 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14.46.

GETECH Group (LON:GTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The company reported GBX (8.22) (($0.11)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) by GBX (11.32) (($0.15)).

GETECH Group Company Profile (LON:GTC)

Getech Group Plc provides geoscience and geospatial products and services to the companies and governments. The company offers Globe, a geospatial information product provides paleogeographic, structural geology, and paleoclimate data that controls the formation and location of natural resources. It also provides Regional Reports provides depth analysis for exploration areas.

