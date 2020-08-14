Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Gladstone Land in a research report issued on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

LAND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.48.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 9.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 1,514.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 44.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 28.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 34.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 52.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.0448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.