GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) to announce $260.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GrafTech International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $256.00 million and the highest is $264.25 million. GrafTech International posted sales of $420.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrafTech International will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GrafTech International.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 85.81% and a net margin of 39.44%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 247.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GrafTech International by 13,820.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in GrafTech International by 38.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $6.99 on Friday. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrafTech International (EAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.