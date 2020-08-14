Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.38

Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $2.80. Great Elm Capital Group shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 7,100 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Great Elm Capital Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter. Great Elm Capital Group had a negative net margin of 27.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,887 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 380,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 29,078 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,728,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 14,176 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the period. 45.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC)

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

