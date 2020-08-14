Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.99

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.99 and traded as low as $5.68. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 250,100 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 37.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

About Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM)

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

