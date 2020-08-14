Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gulf Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:GURE opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. Gulf Resources has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 38.86, a quick ratio of 38.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative net margin of 219.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

