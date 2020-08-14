Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $349.02

Shares of Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $349.02 and traded as low as $256.62. Headlam Group shares last traded at $273.00, with a volume of 210,892 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Headlam Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Get Headlam Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 266.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 349.02. The company has a market cap of $247.94 million and a PE ratio of 8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In related news, insider Keith Edelman acquired 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.69) per share, for a total transaction of £19,906.38 ($26,024.81).

Headlam Group Company Profile (LON:HEAD)

Headlam Group plc, through its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products. The company's products include floorcovering products comprising carpet, residential vinyl, wood, laminate, luxury vinyl tile, rugs, and underlay and commercial flooring.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.