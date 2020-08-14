Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Hexcel in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hexcel’s FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HXL. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hexcel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $41.56 on Thursday. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $393,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 21.9% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 87,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.9% during the first quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter valued at $208,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

