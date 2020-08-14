Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ HIFS opened at $198.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.08. The company has a market cap of $408.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.97. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $125.55 and a 12-month high of $216.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 28.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 62.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 11.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

