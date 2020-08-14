II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.97.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 1.30. II-VI has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.80.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. Equities analysts predict that II-VI will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 10,969 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $502,599.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,256.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $761,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,049 shares in the company, valued at $13,292,663.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,969 shares of company stock worth $2,703,515 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in II-VI by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,233,000 after purchasing an additional 92,889 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

