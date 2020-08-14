II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna Bancshares

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $52.02 on Thursday. II-VI has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. On average, analysts expect that II-VI will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $690,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,671,223.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 10,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $502,599.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,515. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

