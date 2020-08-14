Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $376.18

Shares of Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $376.18 and traded as high as $450.00. Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at $450.00, with a volume of 51,129 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Impax Asset Management Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The company has a market cap of $581.65 million and a PE ratio of 41.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 376.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 358.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, insider Charlie Ridge bought 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £1,642,500 ($2,147,339.52).

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile (LON:IPX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

