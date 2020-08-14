ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 50,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 218,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 60,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ING shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra cut their price objective on ING Groep from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. ING Groep NV has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that ING Groep NV will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

