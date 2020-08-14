Insider Selling: Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $410,182.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DEA opened at $24.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.00 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,952,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,795,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,888,000 after purchasing an additional 855,268 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 51,535.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 789,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after purchasing an additional 787,977 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,088,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,461,000 after purchasing an additional 652,388 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 292,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DEA shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

