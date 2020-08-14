Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CFO Glynis Bryan Sells 5,000 Shares

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total value of $283,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,444.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.81%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 36,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 5.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

