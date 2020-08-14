Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.85.

Integra Lifesciences stock opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Integra Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $64.24. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.94, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $258.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Stuart Essig sold 11,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $609,202.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,024,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,700,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Evoli sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $191,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 666,908 shares of company stock worth $32,581,386. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 200,897 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $3,524,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 99.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 193,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 96,347 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

